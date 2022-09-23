WARNING: 'A very short blast of cooler air forecast to move down next week'

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"A very short blast of cooler air forecast to move down next week," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "Many will be hoping to see less of the blue on these charts over the coming months with the cost of heating and as we head towards winter it is important to remember that long range forecasts are generally poor.
"So when you see the 'coldest winter in 20 years' headlines based on single forecast or some long range prediction remember that forecasting beyond 10 days is very difficult & rarely accurate.
"Even at present it is difficult to forecast beyond the 27th. I always try to share the forecast in a honest way but I don’t control the headlines my tweets sometimes generate so make sure you read all the details in my posts and also remember some other weather pages love to share the most extreme outcomes to get likes."
