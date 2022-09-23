Holycross Abbey promises myth and intrigue at this evenings Culture Night event

Holycross Abbey
Holycross Abbey, Friday, September 23.
Join Stonemad Studios and Holycross Abbey Tour Guides for a ‘walk and talk’ around Holycross Abbey and its grounds, exploring the mythical beasts, the lords and ladies, the gargoyle and other unusual and intriguing features you may not have known about.
Meet in the Cloister at 7pm, admission is free.
