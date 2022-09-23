Search

23 Sept 2022

Streaming details for all Tipperary club hurling quarter-finals this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

This weekend's Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals are expected to be fascinating contest, and they are all available to be seen via streams and television.

Three of the quarter-finals are being streamed on streamsport.ie, with the clashes of Kilruane MacDonaghs and Toomevara, Upperchurch Drombane and JK Brackens, and Clonoulty Rossmore versus Kiladangan, are all available to purchase and be viewed at the following link: https://page.inplayer.com/TipperaryGAA/ 

Saturday's quarter-final clash between Drom & Inch and Loughmore Castleiney is being broadcast by TG4, with the game set to throw in at 4pm. See full fixtures below.

Saturday

Drom & Inch vs Loughmore Castleiney 4pm

Kilruane MacDonaghs vs Toomevara 5.45pm

Sunday

JK Brackens vs Upperchurch Drombane 2pm

Clonoulty Rossmore vs Kiladangan 3.45pm

