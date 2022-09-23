Streaming details for all Tipperary club hurling quarter-finals this weekend

This weekend's Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals are expected to be fascinating contest, and they are all available to be seen via streams and television.
Three of the quarter-finals are being streamed on streamsport.ie, with the clashes of Kilruane MacDonaghs and Toomevara, Upperchurch Drombane and JK Brackens, and Clonoulty Rossmore versus Kiladangan, are all available to purchase and be viewed at the following link: https://page.inplayer.com/TipperaryGAA/
Saturday 24th
️ FBD Semple Stadium@MacDonaghsGAA v @ToomeGAA 17:45
Sunday 25th
️ FBD Semple Stadium@Jkbgaa v @churchdrombane 14:00@ClonRossGAA v @KiladanganGAA 15:45
Saturday's quarter-final clash between Drom & Inch and Loughmore Castleiney is being broadcast by TG4, with the game set to throw in at 4pm. See full fixtures below.
Saturday
Drom & Inch vs Loughmore Castleiney 4pm
Kilruane MacDonaghs vs Toomevara 5.45pm
Sunday
JK Brackens vs Upperchurch Drombane 2pm
Clonoulty Rossmore vs Kiladangan 3.45pm
