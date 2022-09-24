Councillor welcomes progress on Nenagh Military Barracks

Nenagh councillor calls for town's military barracks to be given over to housing
Councillor Michael O’Meara has asked Tipperary County Council to write to the Department of Defence for information on the Nenagh Military Barracks. He was speaking at last week’s sitting of the Nenagh Municipal District Council.
The Military Barracks is a regular topic of discussion as ownership of the site has been disputed. Nenagh District Administrator Rosemary Joyce said the title was secured by the department, and they are now looking at its condition.
Cllr O’Meara welcomed the update.
“I’m delighted to see that we are making progress. We didn’t make progress for years and years, and I’d like to think it’s because of the pressure we put on in this chamber,” said Cllr O’Meara.
Cllr O’Meara said he would like to see the site restored.
