Tipperary skydivers remember Cillian Russell in a very special way

BACK: Joyce Murphy, Anita Manton, Teresa Horrigan, Geraldine Meagher, Janet Heafey, Jean Kavanagh, Michael Power, Michelle Russell (Cillian’s Mum), Conor Russell. FRONT: Laura Ryan, Shauna Edinburgh
A group of intrepid staff members at Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel took to the skies for a fundraising parachute jump in memory of a much loved past pupil.
Staff members took on the skydive in memory of Cillian Russell from Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, who sadly passed away in January at the age of just nine.
Funds were raised for Make-A-Wish and Little Blue Heroes.
“A great day was had by all on Saturday in county Offaly. All eleven of us did the skydive in blue skies and sunshine. It was an amazing experience and a wonderful tribute to Cillian and all our little heroes at Scoil Aonghusa. Thanks to everyone who supported us along the way and indeed to all our family and friends who were there to record this momentous occasion and cheer us on. A day full of memories we will cherish forever,” said Janet Heafey.
