News and notes from around Roscrea

Roscrea Hurling Club

Our Lotto is now available online. See our social media pages for the link to play Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw. Next week’s jackpot €11,800.

Fixtures : Premier Intermediate Hurling championship Quarter Final Roscrea v Thurles Sarsfields on Sunday 25th September in Toomevara at 1pm.



Roscrea Badminton

Roscrea Badminton Club training will continue every Monday in the Community Hall in Shinrone from 7:30pm. New members, both social and competitive are most welcome to come along. If you just wish to try out the sport, racquets can be provided. For information ring Danny at (087) 9482127, or Pauline at (085) 7080515, or Bernard at (083) 3459496.



Monster Auction

A monster auction will be held in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Rocrea on 5th Nov. at 3.00 pm. which will comprise timber, turf, briquettes, vouchers for goods and services. etc.

The sale is being organised by the members of the Church of Ireland, Roscrea for the upkeep of the church and grounds, which is an important landmark of the town enjoyed by townspeople and visitors alike.

A donation of 25% of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to "Autism Awareness Roscrea" in support of the fantastic work carried out by them in the community. Further details later and also on Facebook.



Country Market

Roscrea Country Market opens on Fridays from 10am to 12.30pm in the Muintir Na Tire Hall, Roscrea with a supply of cakes, tarts, scones, pavlovas, jams, eggs, brown bread. The market now has crafts as well, so pop along and have a look.



Pilgrimage to Knock Shrine

The Legion of Mary are organising their final Pilgrimage of 2022 on Sunday, September 25. Buses serving Roscrea, Birr and all usual areas. Leaving Car Park in Roscrea (beside Tescos) at 8.15am. Fares Adults €20. Students €5. Bookings with Margaret at (087) 150 9522 or Mary (086) 405 5570 or any member of the Legion of Mary.



St. Vincent De Paul

The Roscrea Conference of the Society of the St Vincent De Paul helpline number is (087) 444 1835. Those who need assistance shouldcontact the above number and all calls will be treated in thestrictest of confidence.

Roscrea Golf Club

Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 September: 18 Hole Stroke, GOY 9, kindly sponsored by The Stand Golf Society

1st Derek Halpin (11) 62nett

2nd John Fitzpatrick (16) 64nett

3rd Michael Parlon (17) 65nett

Seniors Joe Conroy 69nett

Gross Fabian Jones 71

Next weekend there will be a club competition.

Congratulations to Eoin Tynan who is this year’s overall winner of Golfer of the Year.

Wednesday Open Singles Stableford: September 14

1st Derek Halpin (13) 44 points

2nd Martin Butler (22) 41 points

3rd Michael Higgins (19) 41 points.Gross Fabian Jones 35 points

Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society

Competitions continue each Friday. Tee booked for 9.00am to 10.00am and 1.00pm to 1.30pm, or book your own time on BRS.

All Ireland Captains Prize Winners Competition 2022

The Club has resumed running with the All-Ireland Captains Prize Winners Competition. The dates are as follows; Friday September 30 or Saturday October 1 or Sunday October 2. Full details can be found on our website www.roscreagolfclub.ie

Lotto, Wednesday

No Jackpot Winner and no Match 3’s. Next weeks is Jackpot €8,000. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8.00pm.

Lotto envelopes are available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.

Ladies Golf

Ladies Open Day: On Tuesday September 13, the Ladies held a 2-person team event on our open day. Results as follows:

1st Angela Talbot & Margaret Collison 49 points

2nd Maureen Murphy & Mary Fitzgerald 46 points (c/b)

3rd Chris McDonnell & Eimear O Meara 46 points

9 Hole Qualifier

1st Mary Quigley 16 points

Medal Final

The Ladies Medal final took place on Sunday September 18. This competition was kindly sponsored by Seabridge.

1st Ruth Cryan 39 points

2nd Noreen Heenan 38 points

3rd Colette McEvoy 36 points

9 Hole Stableford for non-qualifiers

1st Marjorie McCorduck 19 points

2nd Marian Martin 18 points

3rd Carol Noonan 17 points



Kiely Cup

The Kiely Cup is ongoing. Winner week 1 Marian Martin 20 points

Monday Mixed Scramble

The Monday Mixed had a low turnout of 13 competitors

1st Des Dooley, John Dunne, Sinead Holland & PJ Wright 26.7

2nd Liam Nolan, Joanne Mann & Flan Lyons 27.4



ParTee Ladies

Partee Ladies play every Thursday at 2pm. Please contact Eileen before 11am for inclusion in draw. Results of draw will be displayed on BRS at 12.



The Monaincha Cup is reaching its final stages. Through to the Final are Des Dooley & Marie Carroll. They await the winners of the semi-final to be played ASAP



Glen's Trophy competition takes place on Thursday October 6 at Birr Golf Club. If interested post your name on sheet in locker room. Over 55s only.



Hugh congratulations to our inspirational young golfer Clodagh Dooley who has recently qualified for the All-Ireland Bronze Medal final at Headford Golf Club. Also, to Marjorie McCorduck & Noreen Heenan who are through to the Granard Cup final in Athlone.