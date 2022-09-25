Tipperary gardaí arrest two suspects in connection with alleged public order offences
The gardaí in Tipperary arrested two suspects on alleged breaches of public order in Chapel Lane, Roscrea, on Wednesday of last week.
Possession of offensive weapons were also discovered following the arrests.
A file is being prepared for the DPP, according to Sgt Declan O'Carroll of Nenagh Garda station.
Maenwhile, windows in a house at Brophy Terrace, Roscrea, were broken in an incident in the early hours of Monday last.
