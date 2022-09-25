Search

25 Sept 2022

FBD Insurance Tipperary SHC quarter final: Clonoulty Rossmore's 2022 voyage comes to a crushing end

The game was played at FBD Semple Stadium this afternoon.

John O'Keeffe Clonoulty Rossmore clearing past James Bradshaw Cappawhite in the Tipperary Co-Op Super Valu West SHC semi in Cashel on Sunday.

John O'Keeffe (pictured) was at centre back this afternoon for Clonoulty Rossmore

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Kiladangan 1-14

Clonoulty Rossmore 0-12

2020 champions Kiladangan produced a better second half showing to claim their place in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling semi-final when they defeated fourteen man Clonoulty Rossmore in a disappointing encounter at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

A low key affair with little enough to cheer about for long periods, Kiladangan just had greater class, more scoring danger and an extra man for forty five minutes, all of which helped to see them over the line, without ever really firing on all cylinders.

It was a rather pedestrian first half with the biggest talking point at the interval being the dismissal, on two second yellow cards in ten minutes, of Clonoulty Rossmore half forward Aaron Ryan - a major blow to the prospects of the west men.

This was a physical game with plenty of big hits going in across the field and it took the favourites some time to find any kind of rhythm in the match.

Clonoulty Rossmore had raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after just ten minutes with Jack Ryan (4) and Aaron Ryan all pointing for them, against a single score for Kiladangan from Bryan McLoughney.

The west champions were five in front when Aaron Ryan received his marching orders in the 20th minute and from then until the interval Kiladangan had the better in the scoring stakes with Bryan McLoughney (2) and Tadhg Gallagher grabbing points against one for Clonoulty Rossmore's Cathal Bourke.

So, the Clonoulty Rossmore lead stood at 0-8 to 0-5 at the break  - it was pretty uninspiring stuff.

Clonoulty Rossmore were further impacted by the loss of tallisman Jack Ryan at the interval through injury - he had been hampered in the first half with a problem and into his place came Thomas Butler who had made big impressions upon introduction in previous games.

But, all the impressions being made in the second half were coming from Kiladangan who hit five of the six scores in the twenty minute spell after resumption - Paul Flynn (2), Billy Seymour, David Sweeney and Tadhg Gallanger all on target against a solitary score from Ciaran Quirke for Clonoulty Rossmore who were guilty of some very erratic shooting. Indeed, wides were a feature of this game with some very poor attempts on goal from both sides drawing groans from the attendance.

The match was slipping from Clonoulty Rossmore and when Tadhg Gallagher raced through and goalled for Kiladangan four minutes from time, it precipitated a mass departure of patrons from FBD Semple Stadium. Clonoulty Rossmore's race was run and a difficult, heart breaking season in which they endured much pain ended on the pitch which was the scene of their greatest hurt.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media