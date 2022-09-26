Search

26 Sept 2022

Four Tipperary women chosen for Leading Provincial Females programmes

Successful applicants will learn from experts in each area

The programme is designed for females aged 18-plus who are interested in developing personally and also leading teams potentially through their role in the LGFA or the GAA

Sports Reporter

26 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

Four Tipperary women are among the successful applicants for the second roll out of the Leading Provincial Females programmes taking place in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster. 

They are Patreece Ryan, Ardfinnan; Angelina Ryan, Brian Borus; Michelle Caplis, Cappawhite and Chantel Maher, Roscrea. 

The 87 participants selected hail from across 29 counties and will commence their leadership journeys at the end of September. 

The Leading Provincial Females programme is designed for females aged 18-plus who are interested in developing personally and also leading teams potentially through their role in the LGFA or the GAA.  

There will be four programmes running consecutively – one in Connacht, Leinster, Ulster and Munster – with some sessions specific to each province and others bringing females together from across the provinces. 

This is a joint initiative between the LGFA and GAA, with the women involved in many various roles in their clubs or counties from administration, coaching and officiating, through to PR. 

All participants will attend two core days, one at the start and one at the end of the programme, which will examine their leadership skills.  

They are also required to attend a mid-point evening core session, again focusing on their leadership skills.  

Finally, participants must complete at least two modules from themes across the four strands of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/media between each of those dates, a minimum of four in total.   

Participants may attend more than four modules in total if they wish but it is a minimum of two between each date. 

The successful applicants will learn from experts in each area and the commencement of the programme is eagerly anticipated.  

