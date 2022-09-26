Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 26

Michael Flynn

Leopardstown, Dublin / Glencullen, Dublin / Tipperary

Michael Flynn of Leopardstown Heights, Dublin 18, formerly Co. Tipperary, September 23rd 2022. Remembered with love by his family, wife Jean (née O’Toole), son Thomas, siblings John, Brid & Sr. Maria (Little Sisters of the Assumption), Thomas’ partner Georgia, extended family & large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Michael’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely all those involved over the past number of weeks in searching for Michael, especially all the members of the Garda, the Dublin & Wicklow Mountain Rescue teams & the wider community, for turning out in such great numbers in helping to find Michael. Thank you all so much.

No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Dublin / Wicklow Mountain Rescue.

Enquiries to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors 087 216 0740.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Bridie Tobin

Cahir, Ballylooby, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Bridie Tobin of New York (formerly of Clogheenafishogue, Kilcoran, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary) at St Patrick's Home, in Bronx, New York, on 18th September 2022. Born in Ballylooby on 16th January 1927, Bridie worked for Cardinal Dalton Armagh before emigrating to U S A where she worked for Mrs Saks in Manhatten until her retirement to the Bronx. Daughter of the late James & Margaret Tobin predeceased by her brothers & sisters James, Maurice, Johanna (Condon) Margaret (Burke) Dan Johnny and Mary Ann. Deeply regretted by her nephews Willie Burke, Bob Condon, niece Margaret Carrigan, grand nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Funeral cortege arriving on Monday morning to St Kieran's Church, Ballylooby, for 11am Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom O'Mahoney

Clonbealy, Newport, Tipperary, V94 D7TX

O’Mahoney, Tom, Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary. September 23rd 2022 peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Mark and David, daughters Helen and Sharon, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren Aaron, Lauren, Emma, Josh and Jack, brothers Bill and Dermot, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arriving on Monday 26th to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport. Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Patrick (Patsy) O'Brien

The Bounds, Coolaprivane, Ballyporeen, Tipperary / Mitchelstown, Cork

O’Brien (Ballyporeen) On Sept. 23rd, unexpectedly, at home, Patrick (Patsy), The Bounds, Coolaprivane, Ballyporeen. Beloved husband of Mary (nee O’Brien), loving father of Marion, Thomas, Elaine and Clare and dear brother of Rita Noonan, Kathleen Magner (USA) and the late Teresa Cadogan and Breda Skehill. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Jana, sons-in-law Tom, Garret and Brian, grandchildren Ava Rose, Jack, Ben, Sean, Anna, Bobby, Naoise, Alana, Ciara, Eve, Grace and Shane, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patsy Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Monday (Sept. 26th) at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Eileen O'Brien (née phelan)

Belline and Formerly of Ballydine Kilsheelan, Piltown, Kilkenny / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Bridie, Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street on Monday, the 26th of September, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, Arriving at Ballyneale Church on Tuesday, the 27th September, for Requiem mass at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre Waterford.

Mass cards can be sent care of Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, thank you.

Eileen Cahill

Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Drom Village, Templemore. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Under the wonderful care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Margaret, brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, twin sister Frances, sister Bridget, sister-in-law Hanora, nephews J.J. (and his wife Attracta) and Michael, nieces Lianne (and her husband Jim), Evelyn (and her husband Michael) and Caoimhe, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brothers-in-law Pierce and Dick, cousins, former colleagues in Dept Social Protection, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 26th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Private Cremation. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

House Private Please.

Elizabeth (Betty) Ryan (née Finnerty)

Killough, Templemore, Tipperary / Foynes, Limerick

Elizabeth (Betty) Ryan (nee Finnerty), Killough, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and late of Robertstown, Foynes, Co. Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mathew, son Christopher, daughter in law Catherine, grandson John, granddaughter Anne, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore, at 7 pm to arrive at 7.45 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment in Templemore Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Noeleen Fogg (née Slattery)

Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary

In the loving care of the staff at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by her brothers Liam and John. Sadly missed by her son Gavin, daughter Leona O'Reilly, grandchildern Kaylagh, Sarah, Scott and Emily, son in law Neilus, daughter in law Catherine, sister Marian Fitzgearld, brothers Andy, Thomas, Seamus and Paddy, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Millford Care Centre. Noeleen's Mass will be live streamed on http://www.drominch.com/.

Annie Larkin (née Carroll)

Golden Grove, Roscrea, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later