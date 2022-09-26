Tributes paid to man who worked for years with Tipperary County Council

Tributes have been paid to Liam White, Glassdrum, Cappawhite after his sad passing last week.

Liam was oldest son of the late James and Julia and worked for years with Tipperary County Council until his illness took over.

Liam will be greatly missed by his wife Anne, daughter Teresa, sons Diarmuid, Colm, Kevin, brothers Michael, Gerard, George, Martin and Noel, sisters Aileen, Margaret, Rena and Sheila, and daughters-in-law, cousins and indeed many friends.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said: "An air of sadness swept over Tipperary County Council on September 21 when news filtered through that Liam White had passed away in hospital in Limerick.

"There was a genuine grief amongst all the people who knew him and worked with him, during his time with the council.

Liam worked in the roads section in Cashel and later Tipperary Town before moving to the Housing section in Clonmel.

"He was a first class technician, who loved his job and really enjoyed helping people in their daily lives.

"He knew every road, lane and boreen in the Cashel-Tipperary area and he was very often the go-to man for directions if anyone needed help. He was highly respected by all staff.

"All of us knew the many health issues Liam had for some time now ,but with his positivity and battling attitude, we always believed he would come through with the fierce determination he had shown all of his life and especially during his hurling days with his native Eire Óg Annacarty, with whom he won so many honours at every level.

"He loved to tell us of those great days in his life and while he lived in the Parish of Cappawhite, his heart and soul was in his native place of Annacarty.

"I spoke to Liam recently about his plans to hold a little party to celebrate his retirement and he was in good fettle and looking forward to life after the County Council.

"He was putting his trust in his work colleague Johnny Ryan to make all the necessary arrangements for the event. He could chat about any topic and you could not ask for better company.

"We will all miss him as a colleague and as a friend. Someone you could trust and a man who would do his best to help anyone. No one will miss him more than his wife Anne, his daughter Teresa, sons Diarmaid, Colm and Kevin and the extended White family, all of whom he was so proud of.

"He has left us with great memories of a good and decent man, who did his best in this life.

"May he now rest in God's Peace."

Funeral Mass for Liam took place last Saturday with burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.