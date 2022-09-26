Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill face battle to hold onto senior hurling status in Tipperary

Moycarkey/Borris 1-20 Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 0-17

Moycarkey/Borris cemented their senior hurling status for 2023 when they overcame Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill in the county relegation semi-final at Clonoulty on Saturday.

The mid men set the pace from the outset. They were unerring from placed balls, with three different free takers accounting for 0-14 of their total. They also hit 0-6 to 0-2 during the final quarter, as Eire Og floundered coming down the home straight.

Eire Og will be disappointed with what was probably their worst performance of the season. They were over reliant on the free-taking of Aidan Griffin, although Donal O’Dwyer, Dan Kelly and Paul Devlin all chipped in with two points apiece.

The opening half was even enough, with the sides level on six different occasions and only one point between them at half-time, 1-8 to 0-10, the all-important goal coming from Kieran Cummins after five minutes.

The third quarter continued in the same vein, with Moycarkey having eased two ahead by the three- quarter mark. In the final quarter they upped their game to pull clear, hitting the last three scores to run out convincing winners.

Rhys Shelly got the scoreboard ticking over when he landed the opening point from a free on the halfway line. Aidan Griffin equalised two minutes later when he landed the first of his nine points from placed balls.

Paul Devlin, from the puckout, eased Eire Og to the front with a good point.

Moycarkey got the first break of the game when Kieran Cummins collected a ball from Tom Hayes out near the corner flag and the midfielder cut in along the end line to score at a narrow angle, giving Darragh Mooney no chance.

Aidan Griffin and Kieran Morris exchanged points from placed balls before Tom Fox and Dan Kelly landed two points in succession to tie up the game after ten minutes.

Aidan Griffin converted two frees, either side of a Kieran Morris free to maintain their slender lead. Kirean Morris (2) and Kieran Cummins then hit three unanswered points in a two minute spell to put Moycarkey two up with ten minutes of the half remaining.

Dan Kelly and Paul Devlin hit back with two good scores to tie the game after 25 minutes. During the final five minutes Kyle Shelly hit his opening score, Aidan Griffin brought the sides level and Rhys Shelly struck a long range free to ease his side to the front, 1-8 to 0-10, at the half way mark.

After the break, Rhys Shelly took up where he left off when he put over his third point, but two points in quick succession from Griffin had the sides level again after three minutes. This was as close as Eire Og would get, because from then on they were chasing the game.

Moycarkey intercepted an attempted short ball out of defence, which was then punished on the scoreboard by Tom Ryan.

They began to create chances in front of goal, but Mooney held his lines. Kyle Shelly took over the free-taking duties from Kieran Morris and converted his first attempt after six minutes.

Donal O’Dwyer put over a good point, cutting the deficit to the minimum, but Eire Og failed to break through for the goal that was needed to propel them forward. This has been their problem this season, scoring just one goal in four previous championship outings.

Kieran Cummins added his second point before substitute Paidi O’Dwyer replied with his first touch after ten minutes. Moycarkey raised the tempo and Kyle Shelly hit two on the trot from placed balls, stretching their lead out to three for the first time in the game.

Griffin pulled one back from a long range effort, but the mid men replied with three unanswered points as the began to dictate the pace. Their defence smothered the Eire Og two-man full forward line, whose only reply during the final ten minutes was a converted free from Griffin and a good score from Donal O’Dwyer. Darren Flood, Rory Ryan and Kieran Cummins all got in for points during the closing minutes, as Moycarkey ran out comfortable winners.

Eire Og now meet Templederry Kenyons in the relegation final in Holycross at 4pm on Saturday week, October 8, with the losers dropping down to Premier Intermediate.

Moycarkey Borris: Rhys Shelly (0-3 frees), Tom Ryan, Chrissy McCullagh, Rory Darmody, Pat Molloy (captain), Kevin Hayes, Rory Ryan (0-1), Kieran Cummins (1-3), Kevin O’Regan, Kyle Shelly (0-6, 5 frees), Tom Hayes (0-1), Niall Heffernan, John Bergin, Eoghan Hayes, Kirean Morris (0-5, 4 frees).

Subs: Jack Fallon for Kevin O’Regan (41 mins), Darren Flood (0-1) for John Bergin (48 mins), JJ Darmody for Eoghan Hayes (58 mins).

Eire Og: Darragh Mooney, David Fox, Conor O’Brien, Mickey Bradshaw, Paul Downey, Brian Fox, Paul Devlin (0-2), Dan Kelly (0-2), Seanie Ryan, Tom Fox (captain 0-1), Eoin Bradshaw, Paudie Bradshaw, Aidan Griffin (0-9 frees), Connie Bradshaw, Donal O’Dwyer (0-2).

Subs: Dinny Crosse for Connie Bradshaw (40 mins), Paidi O’Dwyer (0-1) for Eoin Bradshaw (40 mins).

Referee: Paddy Ivors (Ballingarry).