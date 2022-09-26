Greyhound Racing: No stopping Fogarty’s final Wave at Thurles

The final of the RCÉTS A3 525 Yard Stake was the feature of this week’s action at Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Saturday evening and bouncing back from semi-final defeat, Ned Fogarty’s Wave Me On (Rio Quattro-Pinkies Glory) resumed winning ways in another strong running performance to land the €1100 first prize for a warm graded competition.



Very much catching the eye in opening round victory when posting 29.28 (-20), the lightly raced February 2020 whelp rescued his chances in the event when rallying from last in the early stages of his semi-final to chase Old Bill home in third. Rewarded for that effort on Saturday, Wave Me On crucially led that rival on the inside throughout the early stages to command the rails while in pursuit of pacesetter Lemon Gavin on the run to the first bend.



In tight quarters behind the leader while tackling the turns, the Fogarty winner advanced past a bumped Bull Run Bison off the second bend and readily struck the front passing the halfway mark. Never able to shake off the attentions of that latter rival however, the strong staying duo were locked together along the home straight with Wave Me On just denying a game Bull Run Bison by a head in 29.22 (-20), with two lengths back to the strong staying Old Bill in third.



Breathtaking best from Taylor veteran

The highest graded contest on Saturday was the concluding A2 525 and returning to winning ways in most impressive style was Kim Taylor’s wonderful kennel stalwart Breathtaking (Good News-Ballymac Abigal) as the April 2018 whelp was back near her very best form for the eleventh win of a hugely competitive career.



Solid placed efforts at higher the last twice preceded this ease in grade and breaking well from trap 4, she tracked Cabra Cleo to the opening bend before striking the front on the run to halfway when pursued by Great Approach. The latter gave game chase thereafter but imperious out front, Breathtaking posted a smart 29.19 (-20) with three lengths to spare.



Luner leads way in Flanagan double

Next best on Saturday when claiming victory in the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust A3 525 was Declan & Keeva Lynam’s Luner Lestrange (Zero Ten-Skywalker Gail) as the September 2020 whelp completed a double on the night for trainer David Flanagan.



Successful in A4 last time out, the September 2020 youngster ably coped with her small rise in grade and will seek a hattrick next time having further progressed to new career best following a smart break from trap 3 this time. Securing a narrow first bend lead before stretching clear on the run to the backstraight, the Flanagan winner was pursued by Cabra Doobie before Errill Magpie advanced to fill second beyond halfway but never for catching, Luner Lestrange registered a cosy three and a half-length victory in 29.30 (-20).



Shed maiden tag

Sparking the double for connections in the earlier A6 525, Declan Lynam & Dervilia Kelly’s Shes So Bold (Cabra Firmino-Cabra Twister) shed her maiden tag at the tenth time of asking as a smart break saw her lead throughout while also registering a new career best. Leading Foxrock Banger to the opening bend, the June 2020 whelp dominated throughout a five and a half-length defeat of the strong staying Bandicoot Marius in 29.49 (-20).



Within an interrupted 2022 campaign, Michael Healy & Pat Leahy’s Johnnypateenmike (Laughil Blake-Clondoty Nancy) had been held on return from a layoff the last twice but bounced back to top form on Saturday as the strong runner returned an emphatic winner in a new career best performance.



Following an adept break from trap 6, the April 2019 whelp tracked the early pace of Cabra Kobe throughout the early stages and a close up third on the outside around the opening bends, produced his telling challenge along the backstraight when striking the front on the approach to the third turn. Easing clear thereafter, Johnnypateenmike registered a three and a half-length verdict over that same rival in 29.41 (-20).



Capri completes Flashy hattrick

Having claimed a first career win at the seventh time of asking at the beginning of September, James Heffernan’s Flashy Capri (Pat C Sabbath-Heavens Dazzler) continued her recent progressive ways on Saturday and with the penny now fully dropped, the May 2020 whelp rattled off a hattrick of Thurles victories when a cosy winner of her A4 525 contest.



Breaking behind the pace from trap 5, the Heffernan winner displayed smart early dash to overhaul Rosmult Blackeye for the first bend lead before extending clear to the backstraight. Always in command, Flashy Capri completed her impressive treble with three lengths to spare over the staying-on Zoos John in 29.55 (-20).



Saturday featured just a sole sprint contest and taking the opportunity to double his win tally in the S4 330 was John Quinlan & Jack Treacy’s Stephens Shadow (Good News-Ela Patchy). A previous winner in the grade, the August 2020 whelp displayed the best early pace off only a moderate break from trap 4 and leading to the opening bend, eased to a four-length verdict over Oneforthebooks in 18.30 (-10).



Sparking the action on Saturday, the opening A7 525 saw Philip Heffernan’s Its My Syd (Droopys Sydney-Killinan Rosie) shed his maiden tag at the eight attempt, leading home Oakfield Lulu by six lengths in a strong running 29.83 (-20) before the Kasko Dog Foods A6 525 saw Suzanne O’Neill’s Heavens Dollar (Droopys Cain-Heavens Lilly) claim a fourth career win, leading home On The Wildside by two and a half lengths in 30.13 (-20).



