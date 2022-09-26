Search

26 Sept 2022

Official opening of new mountain rescue base in Clonmel

Official opening of new mountain rescue base in Clonmel

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

On Saturday 24th September, SEMRA officially opened their new mountain rescue base in Clonmel. The event was attended by local dignitaries including Cllr Roger Kennedy,  Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, John O’Leary, the Mayor of Waterford City and County Council, Mattie McGrath TD, Cllr Marie Murphy, Garda Inspector Paul Gray (Thurles), Sergeant Jacinta Phelan (Clonmel), Sergeant Mick Barry (Tramore), Army Lt. Dylan Cadogan and Ivan Longmore (Irish Coast Guard).

Also, in attendance were families and friends of past and present SEMRA members and families and relatives of casualties that lost their lives on the hills including relatives of victims of the 1976 aeroplane crash in the Galtee Mountains that led to the formation of SEMRA. 

There were representatives from walking clubs and groups, retired team members, local Civil Defence (Kilkenny, Laois and Tipperary), Irish Coast Guard (Bonmahon and Killaloe), Mountain Rescue Ireland chair Gerry Christie, Carrick on Suir River Rescue, Waterford Marine Search and Rescue, Tipperary Search and Rescue, Jimmy Taffe of Waterford Leader, Sara Bourke of South Tipperary Development Company, building contractors Mulcahy Construction and Corwun O’Brien of design consultants Malone O’Regan. 

The base was officially opened by Cllr Roger Kennedy,  Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council. A blessing of the base was provided by Fr Hegarty of St Oliver’s church and COI minister Rev. Mike O’Meara.

An introduction was provided by SEMRA Chairman Gerry Tobin and speeches were made by Ivan Longmore (Irish Coast Guard), Sara Bourke (South Tipperary Development Company), SEMRA Team Leader Pat Murphy and Cllr Roger Kennedy (Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council). SEMRA’s Mike Power officially launched SEMRA’s annual fundraiser the Long Way Round.  

It was a great opportunity for family, friends, invited guests from the community, public representatives, funders and members of both state and voluntary agencies to view our facilities and meet the team members. SEMRA members were very proud to show off the base, welcome people in and show what the team has done with their support.  

The new build included an extension to the existing vehicle storage building to include an operations room, a  training room, and welfare and kitchen facilities. The base now has the capacity to be used as a state-of-the-art facility from which large-scale search and rescue operations can be coordinated.

This project was funded primarily by South Tipperary LEADER funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development, ongoing contributions from mountaineering clubs and the general public in the southeast region and beyond. Community Finance Ireland assisted with financing the project. Thanks also to the Chief Fire Officer of Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service for their support over the years and throughout the new build.

SEMRA is a 24/7 365 voluntary mountain rescue service that has been providing an emergency search and rescue service in the mountains and remote areas of southeast Ireland since 1977. Mountain ranges covered include the Galtees, Comeraghs, Knockmealdowns, Ballyhouras, Blackstairs, Nagles, Slieve Blooms and Slievenamon. SEMRA responded to 51 callouts in 2021.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media