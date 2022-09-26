Tipperary hairstylist receives world recognition in Paris

Congratulations to Mary Duffy of AZU Creative Hair Thurles on receiving her Outstanding Achievement Award from OMC Hairworld.
Mary is awarded the OMC Achievement Medal for her contribution to Irish hairdressing over many years.
This award recognises years of media and artistic work, and for her inspiration and leadership in hairdressing through the years.
This award is made in recognition of those who have distinguished themselves in helping build, promote and advance the hairdressing industry through creativity and business expertise.
Mary also holds the record in Ireland for most International OMC medals achieved to date.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.