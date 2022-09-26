CONGRATULATIONS: This Tipperary publican is celebrating a special 25-year milestone

Margaret Ryan at the Horse and Hound Dualla
The Horse and Hound, Dualla has celebrated twenty five in the ownership of Margaret Ryan.
It has been a major amenity for the local rural community of the Dualla and we congratulate Margaret on reaching such a wonderful milestone.
Margaret would like to thank the large community of Dualla and the surrounding area for their loyal support over the past twenty five years. She wishes all her customers good health, peace and happiness.
From Notes of the County in the Tipperary Star.
