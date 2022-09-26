Tipperary success for Born Warrior in Irish Greyhound Derby Final in Dublin

Slievenamon rang out late into the night at The Ringsend Greyhound Stadium, Shelbourne Park, on Saturday night after trainer Jennifer O'Donnell landed the BoyleSports Irish Derby.

Born Warrior, owned by The Whatever-You-Like Syndicate from Killenaule, stole the show from the opening turn.

Callaway Pro Am, trained by Owen McKenna, the favourite to land the spoils was out lively but went slightly wide at the opening bend, as Born Warrior hit the front. The question whether he would stay the distance in this company was answered, as Ballymac Finn closed the gap as they rounded the final two bends.

The roar went up from the enormous crowd, as these two faced the judge, but Born Warrior by Ballymac Best and Mountaylor Queen pulled out all the stops and held firm to win by half a length in a thriller in 29.53.

Following on from her mother Frances and dad Matt, Jennifer now has that elusive Derby winning trainer's tag and the success was made all the more sweet by Born Warrior’s owners coming from Killenaule also.