Weekend GAA results: Epic weekend of club action concludes with some unexpected results

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-17 Toomevara 2-15
Drom & Inch 0-21 Loughmore Castleiney 0-18
Upperchurch Drombane 2-21 JK Brackens 1-21
Kiladangan 1-14 Clonoulty Rossmore 0-12
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Gortnahoe Glengoole 1-22 Portroe 2-16
Burgess 3-27 Cashel King Cormacs 2-23 AET
St Marys 1-18 Silvermines 1-11
Roscrea 2-26 Thurles Sarsfields 2-14
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final
Kilsheelan Kilcash 3-21 Boherlahan Dualla 3-21 AET (Kilsheelan win 4-3 on penalties)
FBD Insurance Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Upperchurch Drombane 1-16 Galtee Rovers 0-6
Thurles Sarsfields 3-22 Lattin Cullen 3-18
Moyle Rovers 0-24 Borris-Ileigh 1-13
Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-23 Toomevara 0-24
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Relegation Semi Finals
Moycarkey Borris 1-20 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-17
Mullinahone 0-24 Templederry Kenyons 2-14
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Semi Finals
Ballina 4-16 Carrick Swans 1-13
Newport 0-23 Kiladangan 3-13
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Semi Finals
Ballybacon Grange 2-14 Ballinahinch 0-19
Carrick Davins 2-18 Shannon Rovers 1-18
Mid Tipperary
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship Final
Loughmore Castleiney 1-15 Gortnahoe Glengoole 0-12
North Tipperary
Junior C Hurling Championship
Silvermines 1-14 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-13
West Tipperary
U19A Football Championship Final
Arravale Rovers 2-13 Rockwell Rovers 2-9
U19B Football Championship Final
Galtee Rovers 1-12 Golden Kilfeacle 0-9
South Tipperary
U19B Football Championship Final
Fethard 4-13 Moyle Rovers 1-12
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.