26 Sept 2022

Ambulance required during Tipperary junior hurling match last weekend

26 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

sport@tipperarystar.ie

An ambulance was required in Leahy Park, Cashel last Sunday during a Tipperary junior hurling quarter-final when a player suffered a nasty injury.

The injury occurred during the county junior A quarter-final between Toomevara and Grangemockler Ballyneale when a Toomevara player landed awkwardly on his hurley after a hard tackle, and such was the concern for the player, an ambulance was called for as the player lay prostrate for over an hour waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

Luckily, the player was able to be moved safely and was taken to Clonmel hospital where he was discharged later that night after a full evaluation by medical staff at the south Tipperary hospital.

The incident occurred deep into the second half of the game, which restarted and required extra time to separate the side's, with Grangemockler coming out on top on a 1-23 to 0-24 score line.

