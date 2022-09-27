Calls made for council to look at 'stretch of road' in Tipp over significant speeding issue

File photo
Calls have been made for the council to investigate the stretch of Galbally Road, Tipperary Town between Ballynilard E34Y102 and the turn for Scallagheen.
Cllr Tony Black raised the issue at this month's meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.
His motion stated: "There is a significant speeding issue along this stretch. I would ask that this council look to install a speed limit signs and signs notifying motorists of enclosed entrances.
"This is a built up area on the edge of Tipperary Town and residents are taking their lives into their own hands merely driving out their front gates.
"There is no speed limit sign from the turn to Mount Bruis at Ballynilard and the 50km sign at the turn for Scallagheen.
