RESULTS: Here is what readers in Tipperary thought of electricity price caps
The Budget 2023 announcement is well underway and the cost of living is set to dominate.
The cost of electricity is of particular concern to households and businesses alike.
However, a cap on those prices appears to be off the table.
We asked our readers yesterday to tell us what they thought.
We asked: Should the Government cap electricity prices in Budget 2023?
We then combined the results of readers on Tipperarylive, Nenaghlive and Irelandlive.
Of those who answered, 64.3% said yes, 28.6% said no, and 7.1% weren't sure.
Note: Figures are based on a very small sample.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.