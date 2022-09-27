Traffic management measures are in place near Clonmel's Kickham Barracks this week

Tipperary County Council has temporary traffic management measures in place on a road and street in Clonmel until Friday to facilitate Kickham Barracks street works.
The traffic management measures are operating on the R707-5 AND R707-6 Davis Road and Dillon Street, Clonmel from today, September 27 to Friday between 8am and 6pm each day.
Daily works will involve lane restrictions and intermittent stop-go. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
