Murray masterclass gives Burgess surprise win over Cashel King Cormacs

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Burgess 3-27

Cashel King Cormacs 2-23 AET

By Liam Hogan

Two periods of extra time was needed to decide the outcome as Burgess came from behind to record a famous win over a very fancied Cashel King Cormacs team when the sides met in a very entertaining and a well contested FBD County Premier Intermediate quarter final played at sunny Borrisoleigh last Saturday afternoon.

In a game where the teams were level thirteen times, four in the opening twelve minutes one could yet be right in suggesting that it was a game of two halves where Cashel looked winners when they took a commanding seven point lead after twenty minutes.

The stiff breeze provided great assistance for Cashel who whose hurling was crisp and strong with their defence led by James Cummins and Eoghan Connolly while Devon Ryan and Cathal Quinn were a danger with Quinn scoring three points as Cashel led by four points at half time 1-10 to 0-9. Adrian Cummins was the goal scorer in the 18th minute.

But once the teams changed ends it was Burgess who were on the ascendency. Led by the brilliant Johnny Mulqueen at half back where he kept a close eye on Tipp forward Ger Browne. Keith Nealon was steady as a sweeper and up front Burges had their remarkable Stephen Murray popping over frees from all angles and distances and his goal in the 40th minute paved the way for a 1-17 to 1-14 lead after fifty minutes.

However, Cashel rallied and in the closing stages they outscored Burgess three points to one with Devon Ryan’s free in the 61st minute giving the west men a 1-19 to 1-18 lead. Was it enough one wondered.

Not so said Burges and in one final attack it was the hard working Michael Ryan who found the equaliser signalling two periods of extra time with ten minutes each way. For extra time Burges won the toss and decided to play against the breeze which was no deterrent this time as the excellent Donagh Maher had the ball in the Cashel net after just seventy seconds.

Both defences came under pressure as it was score for score for the remainder of the game. Burges had called on the strongly built Bill O’Flaherty to man the edge of the square and his presence worked as Murray increased Burgess’s lead with a free.

Both Daniel Moloney and Donagh Maher swapped points before Burgess keeper Ronan Tucker made a good save to deny Devon Ryan at the expense of a sixty five which Eoghan Connolly converted with style.

Approaching half time Ger Browne was fouled and Eoghan Connolly stood over the close in free which he blasted to the net and by half time Cashel led 2-22 to 2-21 after Ronan Connolly secured the lead point.

On the return both Murray levelled with a free. Ross Bonnar gave Cashel the lead for what would be Cashel’s last score and two minutes remaining before another Murray free had teams level for the 13th time at 2-23 each.

Then Burges simply took off and suddenly their three point lead through points by Eoin Grace and Eoin Hogan plus another free by Murray looked enormous.

They looked home and dry but Murray was relentless and his goal increased his tally to 2-18 (2-1 from play) making it a magnificent day for the Burges number 15, leaving Tadgh O’Halloran with the final say.

Hurling was a winner with both sides contributing to a great contest and apart from the men who made big contributions in terms of scoring there was much to admire from the displays of Pat Woods, Kieran Ryan and Paddy Hogan for Burgess along with Michael Ryan and Stephen Kirwan for the winners while Conor O’Dwyer, Nathan Ryan Daniel Moloney and Ross Bonnar for the runner sup.

Burgess: Ronan Tucker; Pat Woods, Kieran Ryan, Paddy Hogan; Jack O’Flaherty 0-1, Keith Nealon, Johnny Mulqueen, Tadgh O’Halloran 0-2, Danny Ryan; Michael Ryan 0-1, Donagh Maher 1-3, Stephen Kirwan; Eoin Grace 0-1, Eoin Hogan (j-capt 0-1), Stephen Murray 2-18 (0-16f, 0-1’65).

Subs: Daire Hogan for D Ryan (HT); Bill O’Flaherty for E Grace (52); Eoin Grace for M Ryan (74).

Cashel King Cormacs: Jonathan Walsh; Simon Delaney, Nathan Ryan, Ciaran Quinn; James Cummins, Eoghan Connolly 1-4 (1-1f, 0-3’65), Conor O’Dwyer 0-1; Cathal Quinn 0-3, Ronan Connolly 0-3, Conn Bonnar, Ger Browne 0-2, Ross Bonner 0-2; Devon Ryan 0-6 (0-5f), Paddy Fahy, Adrian Cummins 1-0.

Subs: Daniel Moloney 0-2 for C Bonnar (42); Lee Bourke for Delaney (79).

Referee: John Dooley (Thurles Sarsfields)