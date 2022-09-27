Drivers in Thurles are advised to avoid this area as two months of works are set to begin
Tipperary County Council has announced two months of safety improvement works are to begin in Thurles from tomorrow, September 28.
Stop and go and one-way systems will be in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner from 7am to 7pm until December 2.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.