Camogie and swimming golds for Tipperary at National Community Games final in Limerick

It was a wonderful day in beautiful conditions for Tipperary competitors at the National finals of the Aldi/ Bus Eireann/Sport Ireland Community Games National Finals in University of Limerick on Saturday last, September 24.



Congratulations to the Tipperary competitors who shone among the cream of the crop, winning gold in five events, silver in two, bronze in one and pewter in one.

Gold medallists were:



Swimming, Killian Whelan, Powerstown/ Lisronagh, U16 Breaststroke.

Sean Carrig, Newport U14 Breaststroke.

Boherlahan Dualla U14 Camogie team (for the second successive year).

Cloughjordan U11 Tag Rugby Team.

Roscrea U15 Girls Soccer Team - (the fourth successsive year).



Silver medallists were:

Mullinahone u11 Hurling .

Ss Peter and Paul’s U14 Skittles team.



Bronze medallists were:

Roscrea U12 girls 7-a-side Soccer team.



Pewter awards went to:

Eiblish Bartley, Kilsheelan/Kilcash U16 breaststroke swimming.

All-Ireland Under 14 camogie champions for the second successive year, Boherlahan Dualla, displaying their trophies and medals. Back row: Jayden Carroll, Thomas Quirke, mentor, Evanne Gleeson, Abbie Horgan, Leah Hickey, Sophie Moynihan, Sarah Murphy, Nicole Tarrant, Sarah Meehan, Seamus Hickey, mentor, Abbie Phelan. Front Row: Saoirse Maher, Gabrielle Morrissey, Neasa Dwan, Brid Quirke, Aoife O’Donnell, Grace Power, Clodagh O’Dwyer, Laura Hickey, mentor

BACK TO BACK TITLES FOR BOHERLAHAN/DUALLA

Reigning champions Boherlahan/Dualla girls were first to strike gold with an impressive 6-9 to 2-3 victory over Portumna in the semi-final and an equally polished performance in their final against Kinvara, resulting in a final score of 4-11 to 1-4 to become All- Ireland champions for the second successive year.

SWIMMING GOLD FOR KILLIAN WHELAN

Killian Whelan, Powerstown/Lisronagh and Sean Carrig, Newport displayed their speed in the pool, becoming national champions in U16 and U14 breaststroke in highly competitive finals.

Eiblish Bartley, Kilsheelan/Kilcash also put in a super performance to finish in fourth place.

GREAT SHOWING FROM MULLINAHONE



Mullinahone’s Under 11 hurling team again had memorable games. They arrived all ready for action in their new set of tops and defeated their opponents from Inniskeen, Monaghan by a wide margin.



Limerick hurler Dan Morrissey dropped in to meet the team and mentors before the final. Dan, whose dad is from Cashel, is a long time fan of Eoin Kelly and was very pleased with the opportunity to chat to him and to instil the need for healthy eating and plenty of practice into the boys.



The final against Portumna commenced with the boys from Connacht throwing down a strong challenge and leading at half-time. But in the second half Mullinahone displayed their skill and stamina and were behind by just one point at the final whistle on a score of 1-7 to 1-6. Great performance, boys.



They will be formidable opponents next year.



Ss Peter and Paul’s (Clonmel) Under 14 skittles team won their semi-final against Monaghan on a score of 274 to 257 points and were narrowly defeated by Tintern, Wexford in the final.

Roscrea’s Under 15 girls soccer team won their fourth consecutive title.

Their Under 12 girls team won bronze.

Cloughjordan, who defeated Fethard/Killusty in the Under 11 Tag Rugby county final became All- Ireland champions, beating Cavan in the semi-final and Rathvilly, Carlow in the final.



We are so proud of all our young stars.