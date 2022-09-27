Search

27 Sept 2022

JOBS BOARD: Ten new and exciting opportunities from across Tipperary

27 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Are you looking for something new? Here are ten new and exciting job opportunities from around the Premier County.

1.Grade VII, Mental Health Services South East Community Healthcare

The HSE is recruiting a full-time Grade VII, Mental Health Services South East Community Healthcare in South Tipperary. 

The closing date for applications is October 13. 

The full details are available here

2.Sales Assistant - Applegreen

Applegreen are looking for a Sales Assistant in Tipperary Town.

The full job description is available here.

3. Reservations Agent- Cashel Palace

The Cashel Palace is recruiting a full-time Reservations Agent.

A minimum of one year of experience is required.

The full details are available here.

4. Care Worker- RehabCare

RehabCare is looking Care Worker on a fixed-term contract in Clonmel.

The contract is for one year at 39 hours a week. 

A full driver's license and a minimum of QQI Level 5 in Social Care, or equivalent is required.

A full job description is available here.

5. Customer Advisor- Argos

Argos in Clonmel is recruiting a Customer Advisor on a fixed-term contract. 

The contract is for 15 hours a week for three months. The salary is €11.39 an hour. 

The full job description is available here

6. Assistant Manager- Screwfix Direct 

Screwfix Direct is looking for a permanent Assistant Manager in Clonmel. 

The salary is €29,500 - €31,000 per annum. 

Experience in management is essential. 

The full job description is available here. 

7. Assistant Support Worker- Nua Healthcare

Nua Healthcare is recruiting an Assistant Support Worker in Gortavalla. 

Salary is €28,000 - €30,000 per annum.

The full job description is available here.

8. Recovery Operator- Youngs Garage

Youngs Garage in Gortavalla is looking for a Recovery Operator. 

A full driving license to include category C, up-to-date CPC and a valid driver's card are all required. 

The full job description is available here

9. Security Officer- Securitas Security Services Ireland 

Securitas Security Services Ireland is recruiting a Security officer in Ballydine. 

The contract is for 12-18 months, and the salary is €11.65 per hour.

The full job description is available here.

 

10. Dairy Farm Assistant- James M Farrell Farms Ltd

James M Farrell Farms Ltd in Cashel is looking for a full-time Dairy Farm Assistant.

The contract is for 39 hours a week, and the salary is €30,000 per annum.

The full details are available here.

