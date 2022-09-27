Tipperary drive ahead of Kilkenny in Cross Border Challenge Golf Classic

The Tipperary golfers proved they could hit long and straight when they battled Kilkenny in the Inaugural Cross Border Challenge Golf Classic at the weekend.



Teams from both sides of the border played on the neutral grounds of Rathdowney Golf Club in the 3-ball scramble, which also featured a ‘Drive Fada’ between the two counties with hurling managers Derek Lyng and Liam Cahill.



It’s a rare Saturday afternoon that you’ll see Liam and Derek on a golf course, but they were calm and composed and each defended their side.



For Kilkenny, Aidan Taggy Fogarty didn’t mess around on the tee box and swung the ball before Derek Lyng proved he could swing. They were no match, however, for Liam Cahill and Tipperary golfer John O’Brien who managed to drive their way to the win.



The event was a fundraiser for the Urlingford Town Team’s work to turn the town’s recently emptied Bank of Ireland into a remote working hub for the North Kilkenny town.



Event organiser, Urlingford Town Team member (and golfer) John Maher says the event featured some great golf and “the course was in immaculate condition, thanks to the team at Rathdowney”.



UTT chairperson Fiona Joyce says the event was a great indication of the community support for the project.



“To have a whopping 65 sponsors and all that support from participating teams is phenomenal. This allows to now progress with the first of many of our planned projects.”



“We are thrilled with the response and excited to add this event to the golfing calendar each year,” she says.