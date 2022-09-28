Long-odds victory for young Tipperary jockey in race at The Curragh

French Rescue, with Tom Kiely Marshall up, on their way to winning The Tipperary Crystal Apprentice Handicap at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Emly teenager, Tom Kiely Marshall sprang a surprise in the Tipperary Crystal Apprentice Handicap at Curragh Racecourse on Saturday last, when French Rescue reeled in long-time leader Star Of Cashel to prevail by a length and a quarter at odds of 80/1.
The win was a big boost for the young apprentice jockey from west Tipperary.
The horse is trained by John Geoghegan at Crew Hill in Maynooth, County Kildare.
The gelding had run well at Gowran in May but showed little on his return to action at Punchestown recently, only to secure a surprise but deserved success at The Curragh.
