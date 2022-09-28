Moran's Menswear, Thurles wins major retail award

Diarmuid Moran and the team celebrate their success
Moran’s Menswear, Thurles are delighted to announce that they have won the prestigious ‘Drapers Menswear Independent of the Year’ Award!
Diarmuid Moran collected the award at the renowned Drapers Awards Ceremony in Grosvenor House in London.
Being shortlisted amongst the best independent retailers in The UK and Ireland is an honour in itself, so taking the coveted ‘Best Menswear Independent Award’ home to Tipperary is a huge honour for the Moran’s team, and indeed something that the town of Thurles can be truly proud of.
Judges commented on the personality of the business, as well as its clear leadership, great brand mix, customer service, staff and the in-store experience.
Diarmuid and the team would like to thank their loyal customers for all the support support. They will endeavour to build on this win and continue to provide a service that’s second to none.
