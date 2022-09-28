Boherlahan lose out in agonising penalty shoot out to Kilsheelan Kilcash

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final

Kilsheelan Kilcash 3-21

Boherlahan Dualla 3-21 (KK win 4-3 on penalties)

Boherlahan were left on the wrong end of penalty shootout drama last Saturday in Golden, after a very dramatic 80 minutes of hurling couldn’t separate the teams.

Boherlahan will be disappointed with the result, but they left everything they had out on the field and came up short in the lottery that is a penalty shootout.

Kilsheelan looked to have won the game in normal time as they led by three points going into injury time, but a late, late goal Seamie Leahy who reacted quickest to a mis-hit 21 yard free to double to the net a send the match to extra time.

Boherlahan hurled very well in extra time, and looked like the might sneak the result as they held a single point lead going into the final minutes of the second period of extra time, but a late Martin Gibbs free after a dodgy refereeing decision gave Kilsheelan a lifeline, and they made no mistake to take the game all the way to penalties.

The standard of penalties was strong for the most part, and Boherlahan were unlucky not to keep out Kilsheelan’s first two efforts as Paddy O’Dwyer in the goal got his stick to both penalties, but the power took them both over the line.

In the end, the mid men missed their third penalty while Kilsheelan made no mistake in the end to seal the deal 4-3 on placed balls.

Boherlahan will count themselves unlucky in the last two games, having played well here as well as in the last group game against Lorrha, but it wasn’t to be for the sash this time around, as Kilsheelan move forward to face Moneygall in the quarter-final proper.

The mid side were well served by James Donovan, substitute Aidan Dwyer, Johnny Ryan, and Seamie Leahy.