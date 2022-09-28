Search

28 Sept 2022

Tipperary hydro-electric project to power the country and secure energy supply

Tipperary hydro-electric project to power the country and secure energy supply

The hydro-electric power plant site at Silvermines

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A Tipperary project is set to play a major part in plans for Ireland’s energy security.

The €650m hydro-electric storage station proposed for Silvermines forms part of the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications security of energy supply review which was launched recently.

The proposed plant, which would see water pumped between two storage ponds at the old Magcobar mine, generating electricity to power 200,000 homes, has already received the backing of Brussels.

The news has been welcomed by local Labour TD Alan Kelly, who launched the plan in 2016.

“I’m delighted that as part of the new national energy security review, there is a proposal for an approximately 450MW/1.8 gigawatt-hours of pumped storage.

“This finally acknowledges that our country needs a new large- scale pump storage facility to help with our country’s deepening energy crisis,” he said.

Deputy Kelly said that the Silvermines project, which has been planned for a number of years, already was the only electricity generating plant planned for Ireland included in the European Network of Transmission Systems Operators for Electricity (ENTSOE) plan for 2018 to 2028.

The project will be the second hydro generator in the country, along with the ESB’s Turlough Hill facility in Wicklow.

“I now look forward to this review being concluded and this project being supported by the Government financially and in every other way.

“It is part of the mix of solutions that will help future-proof our energy needs,” he said.

A planning application for the project is expected to be submitted in the first quarter of 2023.

The project is being backed by Siga-Hydro Ltd led by local man Darren Quinn; Bord na Móna and PowerChina.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media