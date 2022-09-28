Improvement work begins at Bowes Corner, Thurles today

Tipperary County Council has this week announced that planned works are scheduled to commence at Bowes Corner, Thurles today Wednesday 28th September.



The main objective of the project is to improve the safety of pedestrian movements both at Bowes Corner and in the vicinity of Thurles Railway Station.



The works will involve installation of new drainage, public lighting, kerbing, paving, pedestrian crossings and raised tables.

The council is advising the public that due to the confined nature of the site and multiple traffic lanes there will be delays and restrictions to traffic flow over the course of the project.



An Gardai Síochána and Thurles Chamber have been notified. A notice will also appear on the Tipperary County Council website.



A statement to the Tipperary Star from the local authority says:

“We are asking, where possible, that vehicular traffic avoid this junction to minimise delays.



“It is expected that works at this location will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to the works being completed.”



Bowe’s corner has been a problem area in Thurles for many years with six different roads feeding out onto the junction. Add in the fact that one of those roads comes off the railway bridge and it makes for a very difficult junction to negotiate.



And, it is equally as difficult to come up with a satisfactory engineering solution to sort out all the issues experienced by motorists and pedestrians each and every day.



The issue has been raised for almost two decades at meetings of Thurles Town Council, North Tipperary County Council and in more recent times, Tipperary County Council without any major improvements taking place at the location which has been the location of a number of accidents down through the yeats.