Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 28

Chris Clarke

Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

Chris, predeceased by his son John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, son Noel, grandson Kalvin, daughter-in-law Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Chris Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles, on Thursday evening, 29th September, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Chris' funeral cortege will arrive at St. James' Church, Two-Mile-Borris, on Friday morning, 30th September, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation after Mass will take place at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Patrick Gerard (Gerry) Tynan

Pallasmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary

Patrick Gerard (Gerry) Tynan, Pallasmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, September 26th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick, beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Sinead, Valerie, Síobhán, Isabell, Barbara, Melanie, Bernard, Gary, and Muriel. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family,sisters Mary and Ann, brother Joe, his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday, to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Knigh Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed onis https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Injured Jockey Fund (using the 'donate' button below).

House private on Thursday, please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Matthew (Matt) O'Sullivan

Killballygorman, Ardfinnan, Tipperary / Lispole, Kerry

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) O'Sullivan, Killballygorman, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Kinard, Lispole, Co. Kerry on Tuesday 27th September 2022. Matt (Maitias) died peacefully at home in the presence of his loving wife Maura and family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary (Minnie) brothers Patty, Jimmy, Seán and Micheál, sisters Carmel, Maura and Eileen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken wife, sons and daughters, Marian, Teresa, Liam, Eilís, Anne, Michael and Gerard, by his 17 grandchildren, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, his sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing at his residence (E91 E659) on Wednesday 28th until 6.30pm followed by removal to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan for 8pm on Wednesday evening. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday 29th followed by burial in St Finnian's Cemetery. The funeral mass may be viewed live via Ardfinnan Church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice.

Eamon Mannion

Curraghagloss, Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 WK66

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mai, sister Mary, brothers Michael and Tommy, brothers in law Sal and Martin and grandson Grant. Survived by his beloved wife Kathleen, sons David, Mark and Darren, daughters Louise, Janice and Alison, daughters in law Orla and Donna, son in law Liam, brothers Liam and Sean, sister Kathleen, sisters in law,brothers in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence E45WK66, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Thursday at 12 o'clock in St Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha, followed by burial in Bonoham Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North Tipperary Hospice.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Ann Kiely (née Hally)

Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary

Ann Kiely (Nee Hally), Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Co Tipperary 25th September 2022 peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her loving husband Batty, daughter Michelle, sons Barry and Adrian, son-in-law Jonathan, daughter-in-law Leoni, grandchildren, sister Maggie, brothers Tony Johnny and J.D, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Ann Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. A private Cremation Service will take place on Thursday. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Teresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Margaret (Peggy) Drohan (née Delaney)

Western Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Drohan (nee Delaney), Western Park and formerly Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Peggy, in her 92nd year, passed away peacefully at home on Monday afternoon. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter-in-law Joan, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, Tom, Pat, Eamon, Margaret (O’Gorman) and Benny (Keane), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, her many friends, fellow I.C.A. members and brilliant team of carers.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Kathleen Quirke (née Maguire)

Nodstown, Boherlahan, Tipperary / Golden, Tipperary

And formerly Golden, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family. Under the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by her devoted husband P., sister Eileen (Power) and brother Bryan. Deeply regretted by her much loved children, Margaret, Mary, Paul, Thomas, Catherine and AnneMarie, sister Mary (Corbett), much adored grandchildren, daughter-in-law Martha, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Josie and Margaret, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 30th Sept., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 1st Oct., at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmayle Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish.

Barbara Heenan (née Flaherty)

Garrancleary, Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Galway

The death has occurred of Barbara Heenan (nee Flaherty), Garrancleary, Carney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Ros a' Mhil, Co. na Gaillimhe, 27/09/2022, peacefully after a short illness in the exceptional care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Pat, sister Mary Faherty, nephews John Oakley and Mark Featherstone. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Teresa (Drumline), sons Philip (Cloughjordan), Paudie (Ballysimon) and Ger (New Inn), sisters Nora, Margaret and Annie, brothers Michael and Tomás, sister-in-law Noirín, son in-law Kieran Quinn, daughters-in-law Helen, Eileen and Anne, grandchildren Sorcha, Sinéad, Meadhbh, Fiona, Shane, Dáire, Oisín, Séamus and Joseph, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St.Flannan's Church, Ardcroney on Saturday morning at 10.15a.m. for funeral mass at 10.30a.m. followed by burial in Cloughjordan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Mary Corbett (née O'Keeffe)

Longford Bridge, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Corbett (nee O'Keefe) Mary, September 26th 2022. Fulham, London and formerly of Longford Bridge, Tipperary Town. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul, Michael and Patrick, brothers John, Pat, Gerard (Gerry), Joseph (Jody), Noel, Martin and Kevin, sisters Christina, Margaret, Esther, Kathleen and Bridget (Biddy Ann), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral to take place in London.