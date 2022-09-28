Clonmel Family Carers manager claims budget lacks long term vision to help carers

Tipperary Family Carers manager Richie Molloy saids the budget provided good short-term measures but lacked a long-term vision
South Tipperary’s Family Carers Ireland Manager Richie Molloy said the budget introduced some positive short term measures but lacked a long term vision for carers.
"Acknowledging that the focus of this year’s budget is tackling the ongoing cost of living crisis, the measures announced by Government, particularly in terms of health, education and transport, lack the long term vision and reform necessary to tackle the deep rooted challenges facing those caring for loved ones at home," sid Cllr Molloy.
Among the measures confirmed are a €12 increase in the weekly rate of Carer’s Allowance and Carer’s Benefit, a €20 rise in Domiciliary Care Allowance, a €500 once-off payment in November to those in receipt of the Carer’s Support Grant, a double “cost of living” social welfare payment in October, a €100 increase in the Home Carer Tax Credit and changes to the rules around Fuel Allowance which will address the anomaly affecting those in receipt of half-rate Carer’s Allowance.
"Also very disappointing that the Government did not replace the mobility allowance which was abolished a number of years ago and has been promised by successive governments that a replacement scheme would be introduced," said Cllr Molloy.
