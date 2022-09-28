Tipperary gardaí seize implement during 'serious incidents' in broad daylight
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating what have been described as a number of “serious incidents” that occurred in Banba Square in Nenagh last Wednesday, September 21.
One implement was seized during the course of the events which occurred just after 4pm.
