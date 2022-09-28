Search

28 Sept 2022

Hon the lads! Abbey boys reunite in Tipperary to celebrate past successes

Check this out!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Members of the Abbey School 1992 and 2002 All-Ireland Colleges Champions teams pictured at a reunion at Tipperary Golf Club

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

28 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Following the Abbey School’s Golf Classic on Friday, September 15, many members of the two All-Ireland winning panels came together for a joint get-together to mark their 30th and 20th anniversaries since their marvellous successes.

There was a palpable sense of excitement in Tipperary Golf Club as many of the group had not seen each other for years and in some cases decades.

They enjoyed hours of craic and banter as they reminisced on past glories, losses, teachers and classmates.

Thanks to Jerry Ring they were able to pour over many photos of the past and from the day of the final itself. Whilst a little older they still had all the life and energy they had in their school days.

Their coach and manager, Paddy Kelly addressed those gathered to give a passionate recount of the rise of hurling in the school throughout the 1970s and 1980s, leading to ultimate success in 1992 with the winning of the All-Ireland Colleges “B” Title.

He wished the school well for the year ahead and hoped that they could again challenge for honours at the highest level.

Present on the night was the captain of the 1992 winning side, Brian Lacey. He was also joined by the captain of the 2002 winning side, Andrew Morrissey.

Past staff members, JJ Kennedy and Michael Ryan joined the group and enjoyed the memories and banter of the evening.

Principal of the Abbey, John Kiely, also addressed the group and expressed his delight that they had gone on to live fruitful and successful lives after leaving the Abbey.

He noted that this was the school’s wish for all its students and would always be.

He presented the members of each panel with a commemorative sliotar manufactured by Cummins Sliotars with the school crest and the match title and the score also printed on it.

The evening culminated with a group photo of both panels and staff of the school. Everyone looks forward to many more reunions in the years ahead.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media