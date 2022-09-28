Search

28 Sept 2022

Welcome in Tipperary for new funding secured to promote green spaces and biodiversity

Cahir Castle with Inch Field in the foreground.

Reporter:

Maria Taylor

28 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Cahir Development Association/Cahir Tidy Towns are taking part in a national drive to promote local green spaces, biodiversity, and community connections with new funding, secured through the AXA Parks Fund.


The Groups Enhancement Project is one of the selected projects committed to enhancing community connections and environments by improving local infrastructure and amenities, after receiving support from the new AXA Parks Fund which is promoting green spaces across all 32 counties.


People of all ages will have access to a green space which will not only help improve health and wellbeing but will also seek to address the biodiversity emergency which has seen many flowers, plants, trees, and animals in danger, or in some cases disappear.

This project will provide semi- mature trees to enhance two green space areas between the Inch field and the Viaduct in the town of Cahir.

Councillor Andy Moloney has welcomed the announcement saying: “This fund empowers us to bring our projects to life and is the icing on the cake following the new paths and walks introduced in recent times”.


This project is one of 84 being undertaken by community groups across Ireland with funding totalling €900,000.


Antoinette McDonald, Director of Marketing at AXA said: “AXA Parks is about helping local communities to thrive by empowering them with the resources they need to bring projects to life.

Small, local groups continue to work tirelessly to deliver meaningful projects in their local communities. The grants announced today will become alive over the coming months as the community projects take shape and will brighten up the countryside for everyone next spring and summer.”

