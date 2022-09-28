Search

28 Sept 2022

Housing development planned for site in Upper Irishtown in Clonmel

93 housing units earmarked for site of former meat processing plant

Former Clonmel Foods plant

The site of the proposed residential development in Upper Irishtown, Clonmel, before it was cleared in recent years. The site was previously a meat processing plant for many years

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

28 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A residential development is planned for the site of the former Clonmel Foods/Fair Oak Foods meat processing plant in Upper Irishtown, Clonmel.
A notice on the wall of the site states that South City Ltd intends to apply for planning permission for the development of the site at the Abbey Road and Convent Road.
The plans for the mixed use development include 93 residential dwellings, two local retail units, a cafe and a riverside walk. 
The 93 residential dwellings are in the form of 30 two storey houses, 21 three storey duplex apartments and a four and five storey apartment building containing 42 apartments, three of which are duplex.
All duplex units and apartments would have balconies or ground floor terraces.
The two retail units and the cafe are located on the ground floor of the apartment building.

Open space provided on the site consists of a central public open space of 1,610 square metres and a public plaza of 200 square metres, as well as a riverside walk of 3,000 square metres along the south of the site bound by the River Suir.
Residents of the apartment building will also have access to a communal roof garden at fourth floor level. 
The proposed development will include the restriction in height and alterations to the existing stone boundary wall on Abbey Road, and the removal of the remaining boundary walls onto Abbey Road and Convent Road.
A single vehicular access is proposed off Abbey Road and there will be dedicated pedestrian/cycle access points to both Abbey Road and Convent Road.
The development will also provide for all associated car parking, as well as footpaths and alterations to road markings.
It’s understood that the planning application has been submitted to Tipperary County Council.
The meat processing plant closed in 2004.
In recent years the site, which was damaged by fire in August 2018, was cleared of all of its buildings.

