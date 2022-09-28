Tipperary Mother and Baby Home survivors remember, but also promise to continue the fight

A very poignant and moving occasion was witnessed at Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea last Sunday to remember and to pay respect to the women and children who came into contact with the former Mother and Baby Home over the decades.

The occasion was organised by the We Are Still Here Sean Ross Abbey Roscrea group, who have been working to uncover information lost over the years relating to the mothers and children that passed through the institution, while also seeking to ensure areas of the site where burials have taken place are preserved.

Those gathered included many survivors, their families and representatives.

It was also addressed by Sean Ross Abbey survivors Teresa Collins and Patrick McDermott; Sinn Fein Tipperary TD Martin Browne; the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Roger Kennedy, and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

“Sunday’s event at Sean Ross Abbey was a special moment and a landmark occasion. It represented the progress that has been made by the steadfast determination of survivors of mother and baby homes, as well as their families and representatives, to seek the truth that has been hidden behind a cloud of secrecy over the decades,” said organiser Teresa Collins.



She said that while some progress had been made in recent times to uncover the truth behind the events that changed the lives of so many, the occasion was also held to remember that for so many, information about their lives, their families, their mothers and their circumstances also remain unanswered.

“One survivor, Patrick McDermott who was adopted out to the US, gave a harrowing, yet powerful account of how the actions of some had such an impact on his life. His account echoes the experiences of many others,” she said.

Ms Collins said that while the day was an emotional one for the many people whose history stems back to Sean Ross Abbey, it also acted as an opportunity to show the solidarity that had always existed among survivors, in a public display of remembrance.

“As Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said on the day: ‘Despite the fear, horror and cruelty of the Mother and Baby Homes, the real legacy is the enduring humanity and dignity of the survivors. It is their bravery that continues to expose the truth so that Ireland can confront and learn from the appalling way the state treated women and children not too long ago’,” said Ms Collins.

Deputy Browne who has worked for years to highlight the need for scans at the Angels’ Plot and on adjacent lands summed up the importance of this by saying: “This is needed so that those who went before us and who have no records to show for their short lives, can be properly accounted for, remembered, and ultimately, memorialised in a way that shows a level of recognition so many were denied within the walls of Sean Ross Abbey and other Mother and Baby Homes.”

Cllr Kennedy spoke of how Tipperary County Council had been ahead of all others in acknowledging the report of the Commission of Inquiry, and in assisting us in our pursuit of outstanding truths.



“Sunday’s event was a very emotional one. But it also served as a powerful reminder that survivors, their families and their representatives will never stop in our campaign to seek the truth that has been hidden at mother and baby homes across the country - whether that’s through the sourcing of unrecovered records, or scanning land at Sean Ross Abbey to determine the number of children that were buried there.

“More than anything, I want to pay tribute to all those for whom Sean Ross Abbey has left an indelible mark, but whose determination has gotten us so far. With you, we will all continue to seek justice, truth and recognition for those whose voice was silenced for so long,” said Ms Collins.