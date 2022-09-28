Works to resolve a water plant power outage in the Commons are scheduled for early October
Irish Water has scheduled repairs to resolve a power outage in the Commons in October.
They say the current outage may affect Blackcommon, The Commons and the surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place from 8:30am until 5:30pm next Thursday, October 6.
