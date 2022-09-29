ALERT: Irish Water is carrying out works in the Thurles area this morning
Irish Water is carrying out leak detection works in the Thurles area this morning, Thursday, September 29.
They say the works may cause supply disruptions to Liskeveen, Ballydavis, Pouldine, Thurles and surrounding areas.
The works are expected to be complete by 12pm.
