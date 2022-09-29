ALERT: 'Friday morning will be an awful morning with very heavy rain and strong winds'

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"Friday morning will be an awful morning with very heavy rain and strong winds," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "The rain will move quickly across the country clearing East by around lunchtime but over 30mm is possible in Northwest. Winds easing slowly through the afternoon."
