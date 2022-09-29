Out and about in Roscrea - news and notes

Roscrea Trailblazers

Last Thursday night our walk was kept local with a well attended walk through Golden Grove and Orange Hill.

As the nights have started to close in it’s back to using the head and hand torches. Well done to everyone that made the effort.



This Thursday the 29th September we are going back to The Scohaboy Loop near Cloughjordan. An easy flat walk on forest tracks and bog boardwalk. 6 km easy, looped walk, and well suited for all levels., Time: 2 Hours. Meeting at the Scohaboy Trail Head carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch.



Well done to all members who attended our first leg of The Barrow Way on Sunday last. Great weather, great company and home made treats at the end, well done everyone.



Our next Greenway walk will be next section of The Barrow Way on Sunday the 2nd October, 23k flat walk from McCartneys Lock Bridge to Athy. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression ofinterest or join our WhatsApp group “Roscrea Trail Blazers”. You will be made verywelcome.



Roscrea Speakers Club

Our last meeting was held on the September 15 and again proved to be a very enjoyable and successful evening.

We again used our now more regular hybrid system, which allows members and guests to join us on screen via a zoom link from their own home, or be physically present in our meeting room in Racket Hall Hotel Roscrea.



We had two speeches on the night with one of our newest members giving her second speech to the group and clearly displaying great confidence and technique gained even at this early stage in her journey.



Both speeches were from the Pathways programme - which is the name given to the structured programme within Toastmasters and Roscrea Speakers Club and guides members through their various stages of development and growth.

From their first nervous group speaking experience, through to the confident and capable speaker that will become with practice and commitment in our club.



After the coffee break the second half of our meeting included our normal topics session where members practice speaking on a topic 'off the cuff', with no chance to prepare the answer. This topics session had a novel approach where members were invited to recount their first speech and how they felt at the time and then explain how they felt Roscrea Speakers Club had helped them grow in confidence in front of an audience.



Our next meeting is on Thursday, Sept 29 at 8pm in Racket Hall Roscrea. Please feel free to come along in person or join us on zoom and see for yourself the benefis our club has to offer you both professionally and socially. For more information or meeting link please contact Larry on (086) 8125427 or email roscreaspeakers2021@ gmail.com

Above: The NTDC team and colleagues at the last week’s Community Connector event in Sheehane.

Roscrea Bridge Club.

The club resumes on Tuesday October 11 at 7.15 pm in Rackett Hall Hotel.

Lessons available for anyone interested in playing bridge, which is sociable and can beenjoyed by young and old and crosses all barriers. Contact (085) 8021111, (087) 2714331 or (086) 836356 for more info.



Roscrea Library

Yoga Classes: As part of the Healthy Ireland at Your Library programme, Roscrea Library is holding Yoga Classes for Adults in October. Classes are on Thursday Afternoons at 2pm and commence on Thursday 6th October. Classes are free but booking is essential.



Summer Stars

Congratulations to all our reader who took part in the Summer Stars Reading Challenge in the Library this Summer. Certificates and Medals can now be collected from the Library.



Opening Hours

Our current opening hours are Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm;

Wednesdays 12.30pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm. Our online services are available at www.tipperarylibraries.ie.

For information on any of these events or to book in for our Yoga Classes, visit us on the Birr Road, call us on (0505) 22032, email us at roscrealibrary@tipperarycoco and visit our website at www.tipperarylibraries.ie for further information on all of our services.



Badminton Club

Roscrea Badminton Club training will continue every Monday in the Community Hall in Shinrone from 7:30pm. New members, both social and competitive are most welcome to come along. If you just wish to try out the sport, racquets can be provided. For information ring Danny at (087) 9482127, or Pauline at (085) 7080515, or Bernard at (083) 3459496.



Monster Auction

A monster auction will be held in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Rocrea on Saturday 5th Nov. at 3.00 pm. which will comprise timber, turf, briquettes, vouchers for goods and services. etc. The sale is being organised by the members of the Church of Ireland, Roscrea for the upkeep of the church and grounds, which is an important landmark of the town enjoyed by towns people and visitors alike. A donation of 25% of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to "Autism Awareness Roscrea" in support of the fantastic work carried out by them in the community. Further details on Facebook.