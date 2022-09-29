Former Clonmel player named as head coach for Munster's interprovincial rugby campaign

Niamh Briggs is Munster's head coach for the 2022/23 Women's Interprovincial rugby Championship
Niamh Briggs has been appointed by Munster as head coach for the 2022/23 Women's Interprovincial rugby Championship.
The former Clonmel player will continue as head coach of UL Bohemians in the Energia All-Ireland League, as well as being an assistant to Greg McWilliams with the national team.
The Dungarvan woman was assistant coach to Matt Brown last year, when Munster won their 14th title, and first since 2017, beating Leinster 19-7 in the final at Donnybrook.
Brown, who was recently appointed as a player development coach for Munster, will stay involved as assistant to Briggs, whose backroom team also includes Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey.
Briggs was captain of the Irish squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017.
