Well deserved: Tipperary minor hurlers to be honoured in civic reception next month

Tipperary county council have organised a civic reception to honour the successes of the Tipperary minor hurling team who won Munster and All-Ireland titles earlier this year.
In recognition of their significant achievements, the event is to be held on Saturday 8th October 2022 at 12 pm, in The Dome beside Semple Stadium, while the event will be live streamed also on the Council’s Facebook page.
The young Premier hurlers won the All-Ireland in dramatic fashion back in July, with a last gasp Paddy McCormack goal giving them a win over Offaly in the final in Nowlan Park.
