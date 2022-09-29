Dr Michael Casey commends Tipperary Peace Convention for hosting event

Recently, St. Marys Church of Ireland, Tipperary Town became host to the wonderful International Day of Peace, an event organised by the Tipperary Peace Convention and it was focused on a theme of ending racism and building goodwill amongst nations.



Present at the event were representatives from the Irish state, including An Garda Siochana, Tipperary County Council, many religious denominations as well as local and national organisations.

Additionally, there was participation and thought provoking commentary from ambassadors accredited to Ireland representing the following countries: Columbia, Argentina, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Republic of Kenya, the State of Palestine and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Morocco.

It is Dr. Michael Casey’s contention that, “peace is endowed with meaning by being linked to other concepts within a particular perception of actuality, and by its relation to ideas or assumptions about history, colonialisation, extortion, exploitation, divine grace and so-called justice.”



Further to this he notes that, “Peace is thereby locked into a descriptive or expletive view of reality – past, present and ongoing. After the Belfast Accord/Good Friday Agreement, August 1998 peace enriched the lives of our individual citizens and communities north and south ofthe Irish aborder.”



Dr. Casey is also of the view that: “The agreement - consciously and sub consciously has directed us to embrace diversity and support for one another to the fullest extent conceivable.”



Needless to say, he views this as a challenging fragmentary process, further noting that: “Through the notions of generosity and equality as well as volunteerism, pioneering organisations such as the Tipperary Peace Convention have proved cornerstones in the community and pillars in the strive for global peace.



Dr. Casey finally wishes to commend Mr. Martin Quinn (Hon. Secretary, Tipperary Peace Convention), Mr. Guy Jones (President of the Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation) and Mr. John Shanahan (Board member of the Tipperary Peace Convention), among others, for their contribution to the promotion of peace, not just within the Premier County of Tipperary but also the Irish State and further afield.