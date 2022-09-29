Tipperary band is piping hot as it takes to the streets for fundraising marathon

The Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band held a piping marathon at the Town Hall on Saturday, September 17.

For the first time in three years the band were able to fundraise on our own streets.

The weather was kind as the beautiful autumn sun shone brightly.

The people were equally as kind and the band would like to thank everyone who contributed so generously and a big thanks also to all our collectors who helped to make the event a great success.

It is gratifying to see how our band is still very much appreciated in the community.

We also had a small function in Killea to mark the birthdays of two of our senior members (wish to remain anonymous). Both have given great service to the Band and we wish them many more years of good health and happiness.

There was also a presentation to Ciaran Byrne who was presented with a Scian Dubh on reaching the ripe old age of 21.This is a tradition in the band to recognise the efforts of our younger members and hopefully the future of the band.

A special mention to our Pipe Major Joe Barry who seems to be looking younger and fitter with each passing day. A bowl of porridge, a walk in the park and the playing of his pipes are his recipe for success.

Finally our band will be celebrating its 60th birthday in 2023 with a number of special events lined up.

Once again we will interact with the community for what should be a very enjoyable birthday.