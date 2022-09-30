Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 30

Patricia Walsh

Tyone, Nenagh, Tipperary / Blackrock, Dublin

The death has occurred of Patricia Walsh (Tyone, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary & Blackrock, Dublin & ex Enterprise Ireland) September 29th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Maura & Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Catherine & Helen (Slattery), brothers Michael & Tom, sisters in law Maeve & Sheila, brother in law Martin, nephews Michael & Patrick, nieces Tanya, Linda, Orla, Eimear, & Mary. Carers Jelina & Arra, relatives & many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh eircode (E45XO94) on Sunday evening from 4'oc to 6'oc. Funeral arriving to St.Mary of the Rosary Church on Monday morning at 10.45a.m for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by burial in Tyone Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Nenagh Day Care Centre.

Patricia's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Mary O'Carroll (née Morgan)

Cooleen, Birdhill, Tipperary / Killaloe, Clare

O’Carroll, (Nee Morgan), Mary, Cooleen, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Chapel Street, Killaloe. Late of Posts and Telegraphs and Sarsfield House. September 28th 2022 peacefully in the presence of her loving family at the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her brothers Jim and Val. Sadly missed by her loving husband Des, daughters Fiona and Michelle, sons in law Eddie and Peter, grandchildren Saoirse, Emily, Abbie, Adam, Conor and Eoin, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law Michael and Haulie, sisters-in-law Margaret and Bridie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday, 1st October, from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill on Sunday, 2nd October, for Requiem Mass at 1 p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Denis Meagher

Rosemary Square, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Regional Hospital, Limerick.

Much missed by his wife of 62 years, Phil, his children David, Helen, Ruth, Peter, Brian and Michael, daughters-in-law Niamh, Maire and Naomi, son-in-law Andrew, his beloved grandchildren Joshua, Caleb, Sarah, Blaithin, Abbey, Ben, Grainne, Emily and Rafi, his brother Michael, sister-in-law Jenny, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Monday (03rd Oct) evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (04th Oct) at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

(Due to works at Tierney's Funeral home, there will be limited parking available).

Lisa McCusker (née Birney)

13 Roslands, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, sons Peter Jnr, Kevin and Mason, her father John, sister Sharon, brothers Joseph, John and David, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11,.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice Care.

(Due to works at the Funeral home there will be limited parking available).

Timothy Houlihan

Derrinvohill, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Rathcabbin, Tipperary

Late of Derry, Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary,

Predeceased by his parents Bill and Ellen, his sister Mary and his brother Jack. Deeply regretted by his nephews Ken, Hubert, Colm and Declan, his nieces-in-law, grand nieces and grand nephews, his wonderful carers, his great neighbours and all his friends and relatives.

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home in Birr this Friday evening at 4pm. Remains leaving Funeral Home at 6.45pm arriving at St Peter's and Paul's Church, Borrisokane at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Saturday and burial in Lorrha Cemetery immediately afterwards.

Edel Farrell

Drogheda, Louth / Thurles, Tipperary

Edel Farrell, Glenmore Drive, Drogheda, Co.Louth and formerly of Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 29th September 2022. Peacefully after a long illness in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Edel beloved wife of Lorraine and loving Mam to Stefan and Jane. Sadly missed by her loving wife, children, Nana Jean, sister Susan, brother Paul, brother-in-law Martin and sister-in-law Christine, Stefan's partner David, nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her Home on Friday from 2pm until 7pm. A celebration of Edel’s life will take place in Dardistown Crematorium at 10am on Saturday morning.

Edel had requested that family and friends wear colorful clothing please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Lukes, Rathgar.

Aoife Maher

Melbourne, Australia & 451 Mill Street, Callan, Kilkenny / Mullinahone, Tipperary

Aoife Maher, Melbourne, Australia and 451 Mill Street, Callan Co. Kilkenny. Suddenly, Saturday 24th September 2022. Pre-deceased by her sister Aisling.

Aoife, deeply regretted by her Mother Tanya, step father Brendan; sisters Ciara, Emer and Olivia, her father James and step mother Sinead, the Webster and Douba families in Melbourne, relatives, neghbours and a wide circle of friends

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



