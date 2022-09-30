Revealed: Substantial former mill in Tipperary SOLD in online auction after bidding war

The Mill (Folio TY34422F), Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91 X362
A substantial former mill in Tipperary has been sold as part of a worldwide online auction as part of BidX1's sale on September 29.
Comprising a partially converted bar/restaurant with accommodation overhead the property is in shell and core condition.
Extending to approximately 789 sq. m (8,500 sq. ft) it is in a town centre location.
Potential for a range of uses (subject to obtaining all necessary consents) and it is a vacant possession.
The property had a guide price of €200,000 but sold for €261,000 after a bidding war.
