Tipperary gardaí are investigating a number of alleged dangerous driving incidents
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating a number of alleged incidents of dangerous driving in Nenagh last Sunday.
A man was subsequently arrested and is also suspected to have collided with another vehicle and failing to stop at the scene.
Meanwhile, gardaí in Toomevara detained a male driver in the locality on Friday last after they questioned him following an alleged speeding offence.
The suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
